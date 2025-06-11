Tigers Star Pitcher Jackson Jobe Set To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
The Detroit Tigers successful season won't be all sunshine and rainbows since they just got devastating news surrounding their breakout rookie pitcher.
Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that Jackson Jobe is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the year.
The Tigers are blessed to have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, especially when healthy, so they should be able to maintain without Jobe. Alex Cobb and Reese Olson are working their ways back from injury, so that should be able to supplement the loss at some point.
Still, it is brutal for Jobe to miss out on more postseason experience and the rest of his promising rookie campaign.
The 22-year-old entered the season as one of the top prospects in baseball, and he has made that look like a fair assessment despite some struggles.
Over 10 starts, he pitched 49 innings with a 4.22 ERA, 1.490 WHIP and 39 strikeouts.
He has struggled a bit with control and is still trying to increase his punch-outs, but it has been a successful campaign for the youngster overall.
One bad outing where he gave up six runs in 3.2 innings has dragged his overall numbers down a bit.
All of his pitches have a Stuff+ rating of at least 100 with his breaking pitches looking incredible.
Hopefully this won't derail his development too much and he can come back healthy next year at some point as he looks to have the potential to be the next staff ace through his time in Detroit.
