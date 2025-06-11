Struggling NL East Reliever Could Represent Great Trade Value for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have entered June as one of the best teams in all of baseball, and are holders of the best record in the Majors.
The Tigers' young core of sluggers combined with a lethal rotation has made them arguably the most well-rounded squad in the sport.
That being said, there will always be room for improvement, no matter how elite a team may be on paper. For Detroit, these improvements will most likely come in the form of extra help in the bullpen.
The Tigers do boast a very formidable group of relievers in the pen, but any manager worth their salt knows that come October, a team can never have enough horses in the stable.
As such, all signs have pointed to Detroit looking to add a high leverage reliever or two at next month's trade deadline.
While there are sure to be a number of big names available for the Tigers to choose from, there could also be an under the radar option that has the potential to bring massive upside for relatively little cost.
This would be current Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, who is currently in the final year of his deal with the team.
The 35-year-old righty has a long track record of being a shutdown closer at the big league level, but has been struggling a bit in 2025, as he currently holds a 6.25 ERA across 25 innings of work.
While the stat sheet isn't going to induce much excitement, it also doesn't quite tell the entire story. The Braves' offense has been awful this season, meaning that every appearance Iglesias makes has been a high leverage scenario.
This combined with the putrid state of the rest of their bullpen has meant that Iglesias has been the only serviceable arm that Atlanta can turn to in those high pressure situations.
The advance metrics for Iglesias aren't nearly as bad as his ERA suggests, which means that he could benefit massively in a change of scenery. Given the Braves current position in the standings they could very well be looking to move on from the expiring righty.
If Detroit is able to get a favorable deal for Iglesias, then it's very possible the veteran sees a return to form when slotted into their already stout bullpen, and they would pay a fraction of the price of the other big name closers likely to be on the market.
It's a risk to be sure, but it's one that has the potential to elevate the Tigers into World Series favorites should it pay off.
