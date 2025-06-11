Tigers Reach This Single-Season Milestone for First Time Since 2013
The resurgence of the Detroit Tigers was one of the most interesting storylines of the entire 2024 season, as the team unexpectedly came one game away from making the ALCS.
Entering 2025, many expected the team to continue building upon that momentum, but very few anticipated the Tigers becoming the dominant force they have been so far.
Detroit has found an entirely different gear this year, evolving into one of the truly elite teams in all of baseball. A lethal mix of hitting and pitching has propelled them to an MLB-best 44-24 record, and it's also enabled them to reach a season milestone for the first time in over a decade.
More News: Former MLB Exec Names Diamondbacks Slugger As Top Tigers Trade Target
The Tigers' 44th win of the campaign came on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, and it pushed Detroit to 20 games over .500 for the first time since 2013.
That fateful campaign was the last time the Tigers reached the ALCS, with a team that featured names like Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Prince Fielder and Miguel Cabrera.
A key part of the team's success this year has been the emergence of former first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who shined bright in Tuesday night's monumental victory by blasting two home runs.
“All wins are great, no matter how pretty they are, or not pretty,” Torkelson said postgame, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. “But today was a pretty win.”
It seems mind-boggling that it's been so long since Detroit has reached that mark, but it further underscores just how long the road back to prominence has been for the team.
More News: Tigers Star Outfielder Predicted To Make American League All-Star Team
Their last postseason appearance before 2024 was in 2014, a year that ended with a disappointing elimination in the ALDS. It was shortly after this early exit that the front office initiated what would become a decade-long rebuilding process.
There were some very dark days for the Tigers during that trek, but it's finally beginning to pay off as the team looks like one that can win a World Series.
More News: Struggling NL East Reliever Could Represent Great Trade Value for Detroit Tigers
There's still a long way to go before anybody lifts the trophy. But with that being said, Detroit has proven they once again belong amongst the MLB's best.
If they can keep up their torrid pace, then they'll be in prime position to reach another milestone for the first time since 2013 by making the American League Championship Series.
For More Tigers News, Visit Tigers On SI