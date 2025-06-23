Tigers Boss Says Casey Mize Not Injured Despite Being Pulled From Start
The Detroit Tigers seemingly caught a major break after it looked like the sky may have been falling on Sunday afternoon with another injury to the pitching staff.
Tigers resurgent right-hander Casey Mize -- who has been one of the most important arms on the entire staff this season -- was pulled early from his start on Sunday after the training staff took a look at his right leg.
Immediately, fans in Detroit feared the worst, as Mize missed two months last year with a hamstring issue and a couple of weeks this season with a similar problem.
According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, though, the 28-year-old is not dealing with anything significant, and he chose to be on the side of extreme caution with a cramping issue during what was a supremely warm day in the Motor City.
"The pitch before, it looked like he started to cramp a little bit, he wanted some more time," Hinch said. "[Mize] was really hoping I would give him some warm up pitches, but not in this heat, at this time of the season, and where he was in the lineup. He had a short leash that inning anyway so I just took him out very prematurely because of the cramp."
Mize also echoed that sentiment after the game.
He said he felt like he could have continued, but he was also happy with the way things worked out with the bullpen able to lock down the win.
Perhaps the most concerning part of the situation for Mize was a stark velocity drop right before getting the hook, but a major cramp on the push leg can explains why that would have been the case.
Barring something unforeseen with the veteran waking up not feeling right on Monday, it sounds like this is not a serious injury situation which will cause Mize to have to miss any time.
It's a major sigh of relief for a Detroit pitching staff that can hardly handle another injury to a starting pitcher right now.
Young rookie Jackson Jobe is out for the season with Tommy John and Reese Olson has been on the injured list for more than a month with a finger problem.
As the Tigers try to figure out how to keep their heads above water in terms of quality starts, having Mize on the field and at his best is going to be critical.
Mize is in the midst of the best season of his career with a 2.88 ERA in 13 starts, boasting a 7-2 record and finally starting to look like who Detroit hoped they were getting when they selected him No. 1 overall back in 2018.
For now, the Tigers look like they have caught a win in the injury department.
