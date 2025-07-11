Tigers Star Tarik Skubal in Midst of Historic Stretch Against AL Central Rivals
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal continues to accomplish incredible feats every time he takes the mound.
In his most recent outing against the Cleveland Guardians, the star starting pitcher threw seven dominant innings, allowing only three hits with zero walks allowed to go along with 10 strikeouts.
That performance put him in some elite company, becoming only the fourth left-handed pitcher in MLB history to have consecutive starts in which he allowed zero runs, one or zero walks, three or fewer hits and double-digit strikeout.
In the start before the one against the Guardians, Skubal went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one hit and issuing one walk to go along with 13 strikeouts.
The 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner is mowing through opponents each time he takes the mound, performing at an incredibly high level.
Most importantly, he is doing it against divisional rivals with regularity, helping the Tigers cement their status atop the AL Central each time he faces off against them.
That domination against Cleveland is a continuation of what has been a historic stretch of production from Skubal against divisional foes.
In his previous three matchups against AL Central foes entering the game against the Guardians, Skubal had struck out 33 batters, allowed only five hits, issued one walk and one extra-base hit all while throwing at least seven innings each outing without allowing a run.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, there isn’t a pitcher in the Divisional Era (since 1969) who has reached more than three of those plateaus against a divisional opponent in a three-start stretch.
Skubal has now made it four starts of 7+ innings without allowing a run against AL Central opponents, extending what already seemed like an unattainable collection of statistics and achievements.
He has taken his game to another level in 2025, putting himself right in the mix to not only start for the AL All-Star team but also potentially take home a second consecutive Cy Young Award.
Thus far in 2025, Skubal has made 18 starts, posting a 10-2 record. He has a 2.02 ERA with 148 strikeouts across 116 innings pitched.
His ERA, 4.5 bWAR and 198 ERA+ all lead the AL. A 1.87 FIP, 0.810 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9, 11.5 K/9 and 10.57 K/BB are all the best in baseball entering play on July 10.
Detroit fans are witnessing something special with how incredibly well Skubal is pitching this campaign.
