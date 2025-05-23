Tigers Superstar Has Heated Up Tremendously After Horrific Slump
The Detroit Tigers are the best team in baseball and to get to that point, different players have had to step up on different nights.
This has been true on offense, on defense, and within the pitching staff, but the lineup has really seen some different faces have their day in order to put the Tigers in the position they are in.
Every great team needs consistent stars though, and after having some stretches in the early portion of the season which were concerningly awful, Detroit slugger Riley Greene has been fully back as of late.
Riley Greene Has Been Incredible For Tigers Over Last Month
Greene was at a point this season in the middle of April to start the year where he had a 1-for-28 streak going and slashed .058/.143/.053 in a five-game period. He had slumped before in his career, but nothing like this.
A month into the season, Greene was slashing .224/.272/.383, not quite the next step Detroit had been hoping for.
The next month however has been nothing short of incredible for the young slugger.
Over the last 30 days which have encompassed 25 games for Greene, he has slashed an absurd .354/.415/.698 with nine home runs and 25 RBI, raising his overall OPS on the season to nearly .900 with an OPS+ of 146.
After a breakout 2024 season, the hope from the Tigers was that Greene would go from young player to watch to true household superstar, and for a minute it did not look like that was possible.
After quelling fears that last season was a fluke, Greene has not just proven that he's no flash in the pan; he's been the best player on the best team in baseball.
A massive part of the reason why Detroit has ascended the way they have this season, Greene continuing to develop and make pitchers quiver is an absolutely massive boost for this lineup.
If he can keep getting better and maintain the type of pace he's on, he won't just be an All-Star this season, he will receive MVP votes as well.
More importantly though, he is going to give the Motor City a realistic chance to capture the Tigers first World Series since 1984.
This team in Detroit is proving to be very for real, and having Greene performing like the superstar he is might just be the latest piece in a long line of evidence pointing to that fact.