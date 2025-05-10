Tigers Talent Pipeline Remains Full as Star Rookie Closes in on Graduation
The Detroit Tigers are still flush with prospect talent — even as their top prospect closes in on graduation day.
With one month of the season complete, Baseball America released its updated Top 100 earlier this week. Five Tigers remained among the site’s Top 100, four of which are among the Top 50.
It’s a clear indication that the Tigers brass continues to draft and develop talent with great impact.
Pitcher Jackson Jobe is already having an impact in the Majors for the Tigers. He made his MLB debut late last year and made the opening-day rotation. But his time as a prospect is expected to come to a close.
Prospects are only eligible if they have not exceeded 130 MLB at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 30 pitching appearances.
Jobe has 31.2 career Major League innings. So, a few more starts, and he’ll slide off the prospect list, where he checked in at No. 5 overall.
The other four prospects were shortstop Kevin McGonigle at No. 16, outfielder Max Clark at No. 20, shortstop Bryce Rainer at No. 43 and catcher Thayron Liranzo at No. 73.
Evaluating Each Detroit Tigers’ Top 100 Prospect
Jobe has fit in nicely with one of the best rotations in baseball, including reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, World Series champion Jack Flaherty and re-energized former first-round pick Casey Mize.
He is 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA in six starts. He’s struck out 20 and walked 15 in 27.2 innings. He’s coming off a rocky start against the Colorado Rockies, where he gave up eight hits and six earned runs in 3.2 innings.
McGonigle was the Tigers’ competitive balance selection in 2023, which was No. 37 overall. He’s been on the High-A West Michigan injured list since April 8 with an ankle injury. But he’s put together impressive offensive numbers since he started playing. His career minor league slash is .311/.412/.449 with six home runs and 54 RBI.
Clark, the Tigers’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in 2023, is also at West Michigan. Through his first 25 games he’s slashed .298/.446/.383 with one home runs and 18 RBI. Just 20 years old, he’s growing up fast.
Rainer, another shortstop, was taken in the first round (No. 11 overall) in 2024. He’s at Class-A Lakeland, where in his first 18 professional games he’s slashed .302/.397/.508 with three home runs and 14 RBI.
Liranzo was acquired in last year’s trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The other part of that deal — which sent Flaherty to the Dodgers — was infielder Trey Sweeney.
Liranzo started his first season at Double-A Erie with a slash of .169/.322/.310 in 20 games with two home runs and eight RBI.
Baseball America updated its rankings to reflect early production, in-person scouting by its personnel along with MLB scouts, coaches, analysts and front office officials.