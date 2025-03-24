Watch: Tigers Future Top Prospect Mashes Home Run Off Experienced All-Star Ace
The Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League schedule came to a close on Sunday afternoon with just two more exhibition games remaining.
Wrapping things up against the Philadelphia Phillies before heading out West today to take on the San Francisco Giants ahead of Opening Day on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tigers closed out their time in Lakeland with a 4-2 loss.
As teams make their final tune ups ahead of the start of the marathon-like season this week, eyes were still more so on individual performances than they were on the final result of the game.
One player who has been turning heads throughout the spring is not somebody who has any chance of beginning the regular season with the team, though he becomes potentially the top name for fans in Detroit to keep their eye on.
Currently rated as the team's No. 3 prospect, Kevin McGonigle has done nothing but hit throughout the minor leagues and this spring has been no exception. Sunday afternoon was different though and the 20-year-old's first home run may have been his most impressive accomplishment yet as a professional player.
Facing off against Phillies All-Star right-hander Aaron Nola - one of the most experienced and productive pitchers in all of baseball - McGonigle absolutely launched a home run on the first pitch of the third inning for a solo shot:
The moonshot reportedly left McGonigle's bat at over 111 mph and traveled over 400 feet.
If that weren't enough, the youngster was able to work a full count walk on his next at-bat against Nola, showing maturity beyond his years against someone who should be embarrassing him at this stage of their respective careers.
On the spring as a whole, McGonigle has slashed .400/.539/.800 with four hits and three RBI in eight games played with 13 plate appearances. For as small a sample size as that is, it's a significant development for him to play as well as he has even with such little experience.
McGonigle has not yet played a game of Double-A, but in 2024 across 74 games in Low-A and High-A, he slashed .309/.401/.452.
For as ridiculous as it may seem, he may have a chance to play at some point this season for the Tigers given their holes on the left side of the infield, a place where McGonigle has held his own this spring.
If McGonigle continues to hit at an elite level once he climbs to Double-A, it's absolutely feasible that Detroit could call him up down the stretch of the 2025 season.
Currently rated within the top-30 across the Major Leagues, not only does McGonigle have a chance to become the team's top prospect with another huge season, but he realistically could become the best prospect in baseball.