Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Reveals Bold Individual Goal to Achieve This Season
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal cemented his status as one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2024, unanimously winning the American League Cy Young Award while completing the pitching triple crown.
It was never a question about talent when it came to the lefty; his biggest issues early in his career were staying healthy. In 2024, he was able to stay on the mound and the results followed, dominating opponents each time he toed the rubber.
Skubal led the AL with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts en route to taking home the Cy Young. The victories and strikeouts both led the entire MLB, along with his 6.4 bWAR. An .818 winning percentage, 174 ERA+ and .249 FIP also led the AL.
After such an impressive campaign, what could he have in store as an encore in 2025? Evidently, he had another level to take his game to, showcasing improved stuff with his arsenal and dominating once again.
Through 23 starts, Skubal has a 2.35 ERA across 145.1 innings. He has struck out 187 batters, resulting in an AL-best 11.6 K/9 ratio. His pinpoint control has been on full display, issuing only 1.3 BB/9, which is the best mark in baseball.
Tarik Skubal Wants to accomplish this goal in 2025
It has resulted in an incredible 8.9 BB/K ratio and contributed to an MLB-best 0.860 WHIP. Not racking up such a high pitch count by limiting walks is going to aid Skubal in his quest to achieve one personal goal he has set for this year: throwing 200 innings.
“I wish there was more emphasis on innings pitched in today's game,” he said while speaking to former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski during a recent appearance on Foul Territory where he revealed the innings pitched plateau he is hoping to reach.
Skubal has yet to throw 200 innings in a single campaign. He fell just short of that mark in 2024 when he threw 192 innings, but is on track reach 200 in 2025 as long as he remains healthy and pitching at the same level he has thus far.
Should he accomplish that goal, which means he was never sidelined, it could very well mean that he wins the Cy Young Award for a second consecutive year.
His production to this point certainly warrants consideration for accolades and awards. He started the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and is looking to add even more accomplishments to his ever-growing resume.