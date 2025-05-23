Tigers Top Prospect Mashes Grand Slam, Continues Dazzling Minor League Season
The Detroit Tigers have the best farm system in Major League Baseball, and with some graduations there is now a new face of the future for the organization.
2023 No. 3 overall selection in the MLB draft Max Clark is quickly becoming a household name across the sport despite being just 20 years old and not playing a game above the High-A level.
Clark spent last season for the most part with Low-A Lakeland and by year's end was promoted to High-A West Michigan where he put up solid but pedestrian numbers over 34 games to close his first year as a professional.
In 2025, he started his season at West Michigan and looks like he has already taken the next step in his development, absolutely tearing the cover off the ball as of late.
In Thursday night's victory over Great Lakes, Clark put the Whitecaps offense on his back once again with a grand slam that he absolutely crushed to right field:
Max Clark is Putting Up Huge Minor League Numbers
The slam marked the second time this season in which Clark has recorded four RBI in a game and the fourth time he's had three or more as well.
Over 35 games this season, Clark is slashing .293/.435/.429 with four home runs and 29 RBI, collecting 39 hits along the way.
Very quickly, the top prospect in the organization and current No. 7 prospect in all of Major League Baseball is showing he has graduated from the skill level in High-A, and it will not be a surprise to see him with Double-A Erie in the near future.
Clark is still unlikely to be seen by Detroit anytime soon with potentially an outside chance to debut at the end of the 2026 season if his development continues at this rate.
More than likely, 2027 is going to be the year for the young star, a time that can't come soon enough for Tigers fans.
Detroit has the benefit of being good enough right now that there is no need to rush their top prospects along in their development.
Clark is going to be brought along the right way and the Tigers will make sure he is ready before promoting him to the next level, which figures to be a significant stint in Erie.
If he keeps hitting the ball like this though, it won't be long before the organization has no other choice.