Tigers Seemingly to Be Cautious on Development, Eventual Debut for Top Prospect

The Detroit Tigers are going into the offseason with some serious work to do in order to remain as one of the main contenders in the American League.

While they of course want to land the big free agent fish they were unable to a year ago, the presence of their top prospect and his rapid development has to factor into the equation at some point this winter as well.

As Kevin McGonigle posted a historic performance in the Arizona Fall League, the idea of him breaking camp with the team started to look more and more likely. In a recent article though, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press told fans they may need to pump the brakes.

Tigers Not Expected to Promote McGonigle to Big Leagues Right Away

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Petzold pointed out that Detroit when it comes to McGonigle is focused on "development" rather than giving him any chance of breaking camp with the team. Reading between the lines, this of course means they want him to be able to get real reps at the Triple-A level.

The youngster has played just 46 games at Double-A and even though he has excelled there dramatically, the Tigers are generally not in the business of hurrying their prospects through the minor leagues to get them to make their debut.

While a Cam Smith-type spring training like he had for the Houston Astros a year ago could still potentially convince them to change their minds and allow McGonigle to make the team right out of the gate, it currently seems like no matter what he does he will not be on the team from Opening Day.

It's understandable why Detroit would take this route, it's also fair to ask whether or not it's the right call.

Should Tigers Be Less Careful with McGonigle?

If Detroit wants to put the best possible lineup out there, it's tough to argue based on the numbers he's posted as of late that they aren't better off with the top prospect in the order from Opening Day moving forward.

The 21-year-old slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI over the course of 88 games in both High-A and Double-A, with his numbers getting even better after he was promoted. McGonigle is the best prospect in baseball and to this point has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to facing better competition.

Headed into spring training, the Tigers should not be putting pressure on McGonigle to be ready to go this year, but they also should not be taking a hard stance on him not being promoted either.

Detroit is in need of a spark, and if McGonigle is capable of delivering that spark, they cannot hesistate in giving him the chance. Focusing on development makes sense, but the Tigers need to also be open to taking advantage of how special their young star might be.

Time will tell what they end up doing, but one thing is for sure: Detroit has something very real on their hands with McGonigle.