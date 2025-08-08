Tigers Trade Acquisition Codi Heuer Joins the Team, Taking Spot of Veteran Reliever
The Detroit Tigers have put together a rather impressive 2025 campaign by many accounts, and in doing so, have had to utilize depth and roster moves to find their most optimal lineup each day. With injuries being one of the most critical components during the early portion of the season, the Tigers had to find replacements for many of their key players early on to ensure they were still remaining competitive.
With the MLB trade deadline having passed recently, Detroit was able to facilitate a few moves to upgrade its roster heading into the back half of the year, and one of the smaller under-the-radar moves came with its pickup of Codi Heuer from the Chicago Cubs. An addition for cash considerations, Heuer was mostly seen as a depth option who could play a practical role down the stretch when innings opened up.
Heuer will now get his opportunity to try and earn playing time, as after spending time on a minor league deal post-trade, he has been moved up to "The Show" after only a few days. With his addition, one respective bullpen arm will have to be moved, however, and reports indicate it could be another one of their mid-season acquisitions.
Which Bullpen Arm is Likely Being Replaced by Codi Heuer?
Recent reports have noted that Heuer will be coming up to the MLB level to join the Tigers for their upcoming matchup, and in return, Luke Jackson is not with the team at this time, as was reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. While no official announcement has been made as of the writing of this article, this indicates Jackson will likely be designated for assignment, or some other move surrounding him will take place.
Jackson was signed in late July as a serviceable relief option to try and improve the bullpen after he left the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, his short stint was a poor one, as in three appearances he posted a 7.71 ERA, 1.714 WHIP, four strikeouts, five walks, three hits allowed and four runs allowed.
Heuer has made two appearances since the trade in Triple-A Toledo, and in that span had a 0.00 ERA, two strikeouts, no walks and 1.1 innings pitched. Overall, he has been hit-or-miss in his MLB career to date, but he should at least be given a chance to see how he pans out compared to Jackson. With the bullpen needing some more solidified arms, maybe Heuer can provide that value.