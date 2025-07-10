Tigers Named 'A Solid Fit' for Athletics Slugger Should They Change Mind About Trade
The Detroit Tigers are in a great spot, a few weeks out from the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
They certainly have to feel better about how things are shaping up this year compared to last, when they decided to sell.
Surprisingly, that is what helped jumpstart their unprecedented run to the postseason, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings despite moving on from several veteran contributors.
This year, with the best record in baseball entering play on July 9 at 59-34, they are going to be on the lookout for upgrades on what is already a very strong, well-rounded roster.
With no glaring needs, the Tigers will likely focus all of their attention on finding a third baseman and one more piece for their bullpen.
The hot corner has been a mess for Detroit in 2025, with top prospect Jace Jung not providing any positive impact yet. Zach McKinstry has played well, but deploying him as the everyday option there when versatility is his best asset is far from ideal.
On the mound, Detroit could use someone who generates swings and misses with some regularity. Overall, their bullpen is solid, but that is one weakness of the group as a whole, lacking elite swing-and-miss stuff.
While that will be where the focus is, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has mentioned another potential trade target for the team: Brent Rooker.
The Athletics slugger has turned himself into a premier power hitter over the last few years and would be a nice addition to the middle of any contender’s lineup.
However, while Bowden believes Rooker would be a great fit for the Tigers, there are currently no plans for the Athletics to trade him despite the emergence of several other young players.
“My intel from the Athletics’ front office is that they have no interest in trading Rooker, whom they signed to a long-term extension before the season. But, for what it’s worth, I do believe his power bat would be a solid fit in Detroit,” the former MLB executive wrote.
An All-Star for the first time in 2023, he performed at an even higher level in 2024 when he hit 39 home runs, 26 doubles and had 112 RBI with 11 stolen bases, all of which were career-highs.
This year, Rooker has remained productive with a .271/.347/.492 slash line. He has hit 19 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples in 404 plate appearances with 50 RBI.
His strikeout rate has been cut down drastically to 21.0%, down from 28.8% last year and well below his career number of 28.7%.
It may have come at the expense of some power, but his overall production remains excellent in the middle of the Athletics order and would be great for the Tigers if he were actually put on the market.
