Tigers Infielder Trey Sweeney Posting Jaw-Droppingly Bad Numbers in September
The Detroit Tigers have been in a complete and utter free fall during the month of September, potentially handing the American League Central over to their hated rival Cleveland Guardians.
During a streak that has been eight losses in a row and 11 out of 12, no one player can ever be to blame on his own. The starting pitching has struggled, the bats have been anemic and the bullpen can't close out a game.
It's never on just one guy, but if there's ever been a stat line that's representative of such an awful stretch, it's what Tigers infielder Trey Sweeney has put up during the month of September.
Sweeney is Struggling at Horrific Rate Right Now For Detroit
Sweeney has played 16 games in the month of September, which have netted him a total of 24 at-bats. In that period, he owns a slash line of .083/.083/.083 with two total hits and a grand total OPS of .166.
Granted, Sweeney has not had a good season offensively by any means, but as the bats have gone quiet for the team as a whole this month, he seems to have forgotten how to hit entirely after showing some flashes at times this year.
On the season as a whole, Sweeney owns a .197/.255/.293 slash line with six home runs and 32 RBI over the course of 117 games played. The slash line and no better than average defense nets the 25-year-old a bWAR of -0.9 as he just simply has not been able to get it going. Such a poor campaign for Sweeney is particularly disappointing given the fact that he had shown some promise in his rookie season.
Sweeney Looked Like Potential Shortstop of Future Last Season
It was a small sample size for Sweeney and the Tigers last year after they acquired him in the Jack Flaherty trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though he played just 36 games, it was enough to make a major impression.
Slashing .218/.269/.373 over the first month or so of his MLB career was impressive, and the glove was solid as well to give him a bWAR of 0.7 in that short period. Unfortunately for Detroit, he just has not been able to build on that start and has instead gone the opposite direction.
The Tigers needed Sweeney to show more this year in his chances if he was going to be a key part of their future plans, and given how much he has struggled -- and especially here lately -- it remains to be seen if that will be the case.
Getting hot in October would help a ton be forgiven though, and if the youngster can make the most of whatever opportunities he gets moving forward, it would go a long way in making a much better impression.