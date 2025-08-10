Tigers Recalling Trey Sweeney to Active Roster After Injury Sidelines Center Fielder
The Detroit Tigers have had a pretty impressive start to their 2025 campaign, and it has largely been fueled by the depth on their roster stepping up to the plate and making sure the team continues to produce even despite key injuries.
While the team has had many setbacks on the injury front, quality rotation pieces have kept things aligned in the meantime, and thankfully, the Tigers have plenty of depth to work with in their farm system.
With a current 67-51 record to their name, Detroit stands atop the American League Central by five games and is only one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL lead as a whole. This is enormously impressive given how much the team has had to deal with over the course of the last few months.
Unfortunately, the Tigers will have to put up with more injuries in the coming days, as one of their starting outfielders will be heading to the injured list, and in a corresponding move, the team has recalled a shortstop to take his roster spot. With how short-handed the franchise already is in the outfield at times, this comes at a difficult time, as they now look to figure out how to rotate the roster to fill the gap.
Who is Heading to the Injured List From the Outfield?
According to multiple reports from the morning of August 10, outfielder Matt Vierling will be heading to the 10-day injured list, with Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reporting that the injury is to his left oblique and that he needed testing on it earlier.
Earlier in the day, Stavenhagen reported that the team will be recalling Trey Sweeney to take his place on the active roster.
Vierling missing time will certainly not help the outfield shuffle that has already been going on over the course of the 2025 season, with injuries and roster changes having moved around this position more than any other in the last few months.
Hopefully, the injury is one that will not hold him out for a substantial period of time, but for now, it will be at least 10 days as he looks to recover from the setback.
Sweeney will have the opportunity to improve on his last stint with the team, having played 85 games so far this year at the MLB level, but only slashing .208/.275/.303 in that span. He should have some chances to get playing time as the roster turns over to try and find the best possible combination of talent in the meantime.