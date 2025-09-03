Tigers Turn To Keider Montero As Chris Paddack's Replacement
The Detroit Tigers continue to maintain their prominent lead in the American League Central standings with a steady record of 81-60, far above the Kansas City Royals who sit in the second-place spot 9.5 games back.
The Tigers were bracing for a potential home sweep at the hands of the New York Mets after dropping their first two games on Monday and Tuesday. Fortunately, they rallied and came way with a 6-2 victory in the finale.
That gets Detroit back on track as they try to secure the lead in the American League as a whole. The Toronto Blue Jays are right there with them with an 80-59 record, but the Tigers have played consistent baseball virtually all season long while the Blue Jays have started to cool off as of late.
Although Detroit is in a solid position, they endured a tough stretch against New York. And to make matters worse, they will be without right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack as they head into their next series.
Tiger Call-Up Keider Montero
After suffering a death in his family, Paddack has been placed on the bereavement list. While he takes much-needed time to grieve alongside his loved ones, the Tigers had to make a move to fill the new hole in their pitching staff.
25-year-old Keider Montero, a right hander from Triple-A Toledo, was called up to the big league roster in place of Paddack before the final game against New York. Since Paddack is expected to be out for three days while he spends time at home, giving Montero another opportunity was a smart move.
What made this situation more interesting, though, is that Montero is expected to be used out of the bullpen. While he has switched between being in the starting rotation and being used as a reliever, his last two Major League appearances were as a starter and he's primarily been used in that fashion with Triple-A Toledo.
Hopes were high for Montero since he was a former top prospect, but he's struggled to perform well in the bigs. He has a 4.66 ERA in 15 games so far this season in the MLB and has a low strikeout rate. Overall, he is expected to pitch important innings whenever he's called upon while Paddack is away from the team.
Whether this is a chance for Montero to earn himself a spot on the playoff roster or not will be seen, but coming in and performing well would go a long way to earning himself a spot.