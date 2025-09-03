Tigers AL Central Magic Number Falls After Another Loss to Mets
The Detroit Tigers fell to the New York Mets in a blowout loss at Comerica Park on Tuesday, with the Mets claiming a 12-5 victory.
But, when it comes to winning the American League Central Division title, the Tigers (80-60) came out a winner anyway. Detroit hasn’t won a division crown since 2014. While the Tigers would love to do this by winning ballgames, sometimes the losses of other teams can help, too. That’s where their magic number comes in. That number dropped after Tuesday’s action.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
The Tigers have a magic number of 15 after Tuesday’s game. Why? Because the two teams pursuing them in the AL Central — the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians both lost. Right now, the Royals are the more important of the two teams because Kansas City is in second place. The magic number is the combination of Detroit wins and Kansas City losses. So, because the Royals lost on Tuesday, Detroit’s number dropped by one to 15.
The Tigers are competing with Toronto to claim the top record in the American League. That would come with home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Toronto won on Tuesday and both the Tigers and Blue Jays each have 80 wins. Toronto’s winning percentage is just a bit higher at .576 to Detroit’s 571, which is only because the Blue Jays have played one fewer game.
That 2014 division title was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 15
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 22
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 3, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 5-7, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 2)
Detroit Tigers: 80-60 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 70-68 (9.0 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 68-69 (10.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (24 games): Sept. 3-4, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 5-7, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (25 games): Sept. 3, at Boston; Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.