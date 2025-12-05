Tigers Reportedly Targeting Another Free Agent Reliever to Convert into Starter

The Detroit Tigers headed into the offseason with the defined goal of improving their pitching staff, both the bullpen and the starting rotation.

With the way they have operated though, it seems they are determined to land a pitcher who is capable of doing either. This week during his introductory press conference, new Baltimore Orioles closer Ryan Helsley revealed Detroit was in on the bidding for him heavily with the intention of converting him to the starting rotation.

Helsley's statement confirmed reporting on the matter that fans found odd given the fact he has never been a big league starter. After missing on the veteran shutdown man though, the Tigers apparently have a new name circled.

According to a story on Friday from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit is now interested in Chicago Cubs free agent reliever Brad Keller with the goal of converting him to a starter as well.

"The Tigers are interested in free-agent right-hander Brad Keller as a starter after his successful 2025 season in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the situation is still developing," Petzold reported Friday afternoon. "The 30-year-old is believed to be willing pitch as either a starter or reliever, but the Tigers are talking to him about returning to the rotation."

Given that Detroit is in need of help in the bullpen rather than just the starting rotation, it does seem somewhat odd that they are so hellbent on signing a demonstrated solid reliever and converting them to be a starter.

While the Helsley report largely came out of nowhere though, Keller at least has a good bit of experience as a starter during his career in his time with the Kansas City Royals. He's also coming off the most successful season he's had since his rookie year in 2018

Across 68 and 69.2 innings pitched appearances in 2025, Keller accounted for an impressive 1.4 bWAR by pitching to a 2.07 ERA and 0.962 WHIP. He struck out 75 for the highest strikeout rate of his career along with just 22 walks on the year.

After a couple of years of fairly major struggled, Keller -- who is still just 30 years old -- got his career back on track at the exact right time before hitting the open market.

Of his 234 big league appearances since 2018, exactly half of them (117) of them have been starts. This is obviously a far cry from Helsley, who had zero starts to his name across a lengthy career.

Keller has really only been a primary reliever for the last two years, and while his stellar 2025 may discourage moving him from that spot, he has found success in the past as a starter as well. Not to mention, Detroit could certainly move him right back to the bullpen if it wasn't working out in the rotation.

Facing the Tigers plenty, Keller has a 3.26 ERA in his 18 appearances (11 starts) against Detroit with a record of 6-5.

Exactly what the money would be remains to be seen, however it seems Keller has a legitimate market as a starter and given his impressive campaign in 2025, he may not be cheap.

If Detroit can land him though, Keller would have a chance to be one of the team's most significant acquisitions this offseason.

