Tigers Unlikely To Involve Star Prospect in Any Potential Trade Talks
With the Detroit Tigers aiming to be World Series contenders, they are likely going to be aggressive at the trade deadline to try and make some improvements.
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Tigers, who at just over the midway point of the year, have been the best team in the American League.
This is a franchise that was able to turn it on in the second half of the last campaign, and they haven’t slowed down.
Now, Detroit will be seeking to make it even further in the postseason this season, with their eyes set on competing for a World Series.
Even though they have had a ton of success, there are a couple of areas that the team might look to improve at the trade deadline. Fortunately, despite their amazing record, they also have one of the best farm systems in baseball.
This will allow the Tigers to aggressively pursue whoever they choose at the deadline, but the likelihood of them having to make a major splash seems slim. However, if a true star emerges as an option, Detroit might look to make a move.
While the team does have some talented prospects, a couple of them might be deemed untouchable at this point.
Who Will Detroit Tigers Not Trade?
Recently Jon Morosi stated that infield prospect Kevin McGonigle would likely be untouchable at this point for the Tigers.
The young infielder is ranked as the second-best prospect in the system for Detroit by MLB.com and also is the 21st overall-ranked prospect in baseball right now.
At just 20 years old, McGonigle might not make his debut in the Majors either until 2026 or 2027, but he is a highly skilled player that the Tigers likely believe can be part of the sustained success long-term.
In 2025, the 20-year-old has slashed .357/.440/.643 with seven home runs and 36 RBI in 37 games played in Single-A and High-A ball.
The numbers so far for McGonigle have been fantastic, and he could be poised for a promotion at some point soon.
As one of the top prospects in baseball, the only way the Tigers would likely consider trading him would be for a real impact player, likely under team control for more than just the rest of the year.
It seems unlikely at this point that a move like that would be in the cards at the trade deadline, with Detroit more likely to pursue a rental player.
