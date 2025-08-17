Tigers Urgently Need Slugger to Snap Out of Slump Ahead of Playoffs
As the Detroit Tigers continue to try and build their lead in the American League Central, one of their top players has been struggling for quite some time.
There were few teams in baseball that were able to have a better first half than the Tigers did. Detroit was able to continue its momentum from the second half of last year and looked like a true World Series contender.
Even though they have been able to maintain a healthy lead in the American League Central, they have taken a bit of a step back of late. In the starting rotation, they have had to deal with a lot of injuries to some of the young pitchers that they were counting on.
Furthermore, despite the bullpen being a main reason why they were able to go as far as they did in 2024, the unit isn't nearly as good and could be considered a weakness. Fortunately, their lineup has been much improved this campaign. They have received some great performances from surprise players, which have created a massive spark.
Who Leads the Lineup?
When looking at the lineup for the Tigers the straw that stirs the drink is their young All-Star outfielder Riley Greene. The slugger was able to have his breakout campaign in 2024, and he started off the season really strong in 2025.
Unfortunately, as the team slipped up a bit, so has Greene. However, unlike the team, his slump has remained. In August, he has slashed .180/.226/.360 with two home runs and five RBI. Those numbers are certainly down from what Green is usually capable of, and it’s a trend that started in July.
Can Greene Snap Out of It?
Last month, Greene slashed .213/.242/.479 with seven home runs and 21 RBI. While those numbers are much better than what he has done in August so far, it was pretty much home run or nothing for the slugger.
Greene is a much better hitter than he has shown for the last month and a half, and if the Tigers are going to succeed down the stretch and in the playoffs, they need him to be better. Despite the recent struggles, his overall numbers are still fantastic.
In 2025, he has slashed .267/.314/.508 with 28 home runs and 89 RBI. Greene has been an excellent run producer for Detroit, but his slump has come at a poor time. Hopefully, the All-Star will be able to snap out of it soon and help the Tigers reach their potential.