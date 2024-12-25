Top Christmas Wishes Detroit Tigers Should Want for Christmas
The Detroit Tigers have been fairly quiet so far this offseason, and with the holidays here, there is still a lot to do this offseason.
It was an amazing 2024 campaign for the Tigers. They were able to snap a lengthy playoff drought after a great second half of the season. Furthermore, they were just one win away from making it to the American League Championship Series.
While it was an amazing year for Detroit in 2024, there are still a lot of areas that the team needs to improve if they truly want to be a World Series contender.
The Tigers exceeded all expectations last season, but this coming year those expectations are going to be much higher. To avoid potential disappointment, the time to win is now in Detroit.
With the holidays here, these are the top Christmas wishes for the Tigers.
Support Their Ace
Just before the trade deadline, Detroit made the smart decision at the time to trade Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, if the team knew that they were going to go on a wild run in the second half and make the postseason, they likely would have taken that trade back.
Having a pitcher of quality would have been huge for the playoffs, as the Tigers were lacking in their rotation outside Tarik Skubal. While the bullpen was excellent in the postseason, and so was their ace, having a second top starter would have made the team much better.
Splash for the Lineup
While adding another top-end starter should certainly be on the wish list, so too should be adding a bat to the middle of the lineup. Riley Greene was able to emerge as a true star in the lineup for the Tigers, but he needs help and support to improve this offseason. Detroit was lackluster at times last year, and that can't happen if they want to compete in the American League. While their pitching is really strong, you still need to score runs to win games. At times, that was a struggle for the Tigers.
Tarik Skubal Extension
The top wish for Detroit should certainly be to lock up their ace and the 2024 AL Cy Young Award Winner to a long-term deal. With Skubal on the team, the Tigers are in a win-now mode, as he will only be under team control for a couple of more years.
With the pitching market being very expensive for stars, Detroit must do all they can to keep their star southpaw from hitting free agency. An extension now would allow the Tigers to continue to be in a win-now mindset with their ace in his prime. Even though the cost wouldn’t be cheap, it would be well worth it for Detroit to extend their star.