Top Detroit Tigers Prospect Narrowly Missed MLB.com's Top 100 Rankings
On Monday, MLB.com's Ben Weinrib revealed the 10 prospects from across the league who just barely missed out on being named to the website's fresh top 100 prospects ranking.
Among those who did not quite make the cut was Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung, a long heralded youngster who got his first taste of the Major Leagues in 2024.
The placement represents a slip for Jung, as the 24 year old was ranked as the No. 60 overall prospect in the game by MLB.com in the 2024 list released before the start of last season.
It is not a massive surprise that Jung's stock has fallen a bit, given the struggles he had when he did reach the Majors last year. In 94 at-bats, Jung slashed .241/.362/.304, showcasing a strong ability to reach base on walks, but not flashing much in the way of his hit and power tools.
Jung is still in search of his first career Major League homer, but according to Fangraphs, his overall value was still a positive for the Tigers last year, as his wRC+ came in at 102 and he was worth 0.1 wins above replacement in the limited sample.
Despite the lack of power in MLB last year, there is still plenty of reason to be optimistic about Jung's ability to showcase those tools moving forward. In Triple-A with Toledo last season, he slashed .257/.357/.454 while clubbing 14 homers and driving in 60 runs in 91 games played.
Jung's status for the start of the 2025 season is complicated, as he is currently projected to serve as the team's starting third baseman, but the club's pursuit of free agent Alex Bregman has complicated that. In chasing after the former Astro, the Tigers would be relegating Jung to start the season back in Triple-A or in a bench role, especially since the other spot Jung can play at second base is occupied by the newly signed Gleyber Torres.
While Jung did not quite make MLB.com's cutoff, the Detroit's farm system as a whole is in great shape. Right-handed starter Jackson Jobe ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the league, with outfielder Max Clark right behind him in the sixth spot.
The club also placed four more infielders in the top 100, among them Kevin McGonigle (27), Bryce Rainer (53), Thayron Liranzo (82) and Josue Briceño (95). All told, the Tigers' system still stands as one of the very best in the league, one that appears poised to help the team maximize a contention window centered around outfielder Riley Greene and reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.