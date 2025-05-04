Trade Idea Sees Detroit Tigers Shipping Out Reliever for High-Upside Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers have an abundance of arms.
So much so that veteran reliever Andrew Chafin didn't make the Opening Day roster and opted out of his deal with Triple-A Toledo to search for another opportunity, one he immediately got with the Washington Nationals.
Because of that, the Tigers could be in a unique situation ahead of the deadline where they can trade away some of their arms to get pieces in return, while also making other deals to upgrade their roster.
With that in mind, Jon Vankin of Newsweek put together an idea that sees Detroit sending reliever John Brebbia to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for outfielder Brandon Marsh.
On the surface, this deal would help both teams.
The Phillies have one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball, so Brebbia, and his 1.00 ERA through eight outings this season, would be a huge boost for that team.
Meanwhile, the Tigers would be getting back a high-upside outfielder who has hit 28 homers and driven in 120 runs during the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined, posting an OPS+ figure above the league average of 100 each time.
It doesn't seem like Detroit needs help in the outfield, but by the time things get to that point of the summer, there's a chance they might.
Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez are on the 60-day injured list. Manuel Margot is also on the shelf. Matt Vierling began his rehab assignment, but the rotator cuff strain he suffered during the spring could pop up again at some point.
Javier Baez has filled in solidly at center in limited situations, but adding a true outfielder like Marsh could be something the Tigers are interested in doing, especially since Marsh has two more years of club control remaining.
Whether or not Detroit and Philadelphia are even interested in this trade isn't clear right now, but the Tigers are in a spot where they could ship out some of their arms and get back some interesting roster pieces going forward this season.