Traded Detroit Tigers Starter Plays Huge Role in Dodgers' Historic Performance
The Detroit Tigers might no longer be playing baseball this year, but one of their former pitchers is.
Jack Flaherty, who the Tigers signed this past offseason to a one-year deal, was the Game 1 starter of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team they shipped him to ahead of the trade deadline that netted themselves a solid return.
At that point in time, no one could have imagined Detroit would go on the run they did to close the season and punch their ticket to the playoffs, so moving the resurgent starter was the best option as they searched to add some talented pieces before they likely lost him on the open market at the end of the year.
The Tigers got back two of the Dodgers' top prospects, shortstop Trey Sweeney and catcher Thayron Lirzano, both of whom are expected to play major roles with the franchise in the near future.
For his part, Flaherty was exactly what Los Angeles was searching for, posting a 6-2 record and a 3.58 ERA across his 10 regular season starts, and on Sunday, the right-hander played a huge role in making Major Leauge history.
Entering Game 1 of the NLCS, the Dodgers had pitched 24 consecutive scoreless innings that began in the third frame of their 6-5 loss against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS.
Following giving up a six-run inning that ultimately caused them to drop the contest and put themselves on the brink of elimination, Los Angeles's pitching staff turned into a lights out unit by now allowing the Padres to score the rest of the series.
On Sunday, Flaherty was tasked with keeping the streak alive, and the former Detroit starter did exactly that.
Flaherty threw seven scoreless innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out six batters in a New York Mets lineup that was red-hot coming into the matchup.
He turned things over to the bullpen where they continued to keep the Mets' run total at zero, tying the Major League record for consecutive scoreless innings at 33 that was set by the Baltimore Orioles back in 1966.
This seems to be a rare trade that worked out for both sides.
The Tigers got someone in Sweeney who made a huge impact immediately and looks to be the shortstop of their future, and Liranzo is ranked as their sixth-best prospect and is already impressing people within the organization.