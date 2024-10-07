Two Ex-Detroit Tigers Teammates Are Ready To Show Down
The Detroit Tigers are ready to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday, and it will have more meaning for a player on each side. Cleveland's Matthew Boyd was in Detroit when Tarik Skubal was coming up, and the two grew close. After each of their struggles, they are now ready to face off as opponents on the biggest stage
Boyd was traded to Detroit in 2015, having an up and down career until he left in 2021. Skubal was drafted in 2018 and made his debut in 2020, and while the two weren't teammates for long, they developed a close bond.
"I’ve had the chance to know Tarik since his last year at Seattle U, when he came into the organization," Boyd said of the start of the relationship.
The veteran was impressed with Skubal's talent, which finally came to fruition in 2024. Skubal is the front runner for the AL Cy Young, winning the Triple Crown with a league best 18 wins, 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, which was also good for a 10.7 K/9. He has been one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball over the last couple months of the season.
"There’s not much that he needed help with. You talk about a guy that just has all the tools and is dripping with drive and talent, right? I think that you’re on a team with someone, we’re all trying to make each other better," said Boyd.
Clearly, Boyd believed in him from the beginning, but Skubal had struggles in his first two big league seasons. Over his first 36 starts, Skubal posted a 4.57 ERA and walked nearly three batters per nine, while having good strikeout numbers. But Boyd was someone who took him under his wing.
"I struggled pretty heavily in 2020 and a lot of early '21, too. And I had a lot of discussions with him, just like, mentally -- you're worried about going up and down. How do I just focus on my job? And he had a lot of advice and a lot of good stuff for me throughout all that. So I think that speaks to the guy he is. I think he's the nicest guy in the world. I told him that: Like, dude, you should act a little more mad sometimes. He's so nice all the time," the All-Star said of his mentor.
The two pitchers both have a world of talent as hard throwing lefites; Boyd struck out 238 batters in 2019. Now, they're set to be foes in the playoffs, and are looking forward to it.
"He and his family are special people. He means a lot to me. It’ll be fun," the Tigers' ace said ahead of the matchup.