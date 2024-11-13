Unheralded Detroit Tigers Pitcher Has Impressive Arizona Fall League Performance
At this point in the offseason, things haven't quite kicked off around the league just yet, but things are especially quiet on the Detroit Tigers front.
After their improbable run to the ALDS where they were just one win away from advancing, there was some hope that ownership would open up their checkbook to allow the front office to go after some upgrades this winter to help them compete for an AL Central title.
While that might be the case, there hasn't been much indication that's going to happen.
Based on how many talented, young players the Tigers have in their lineup, the logical area for them to spend would be in the starting rotation, giving themselves another elite arm to pair with Tarik Skubal while many of their inexperienced arms continue to develop.
Whether that does or does not happen, the likes of Keider Montero, Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe, Reese Olson and even Matt Manning will have an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster as part of this rotation.
Beyond them, Detroit looks set up for the future when it comes to pitching based on 12 of their top 30 prospects all being pitchers, however, an under-the-radar arm is also trying to put himself in the mix based on his strong Arizona Fall League showing.
Joe Trezza of MLB.com highlighted the top AFL performers from Week 5 and listed Jake Miller as one based on his incredible outing.
"The best Fall League start of the week came from Miller ... The southpaw struck out eight across four innings of one-hit ball, thoroughly dominating in what turned into an eventual 8-1 win. He not only led the league in strikeouts this week, he also had the most K's in a single game for the entire season," he wrote.
The 23-year-old was taken in the eighth round of the 2022 draft by the Tigers, and while he is outside of the top 30 right now, he has built upon his strong 2024 campaign where he put up an ERA of 1.85 across his 24 appearances and three starts.
Miller reached Double-A last season and got one start, throwing five scoreless innings where he allowed just three hits.
He could be an intriguing name to watch in the coming years.
Detroit might feel like he's better suited to come out of the bullpen rather than join the starting rotation based on how they've used him in the minors, so if he can continue to pitch well on the farm, that could earn him a call-up quickly as a left-handed reliever.