Unlikely Hero Emerging on Defense in Detroit Tigers Outfield
The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in the American League with a record of 15-10 after yet another series victory.
This week's triumph came over the team that entered with the best record in baseball in the San Diego Padres, but they proved no match for the Tigers' timely hitting and elite pitching.
For all the storylines in the early hot streak over the first month of the season, there might just be one emerging which could top all of them if it continues going the way it has.
One of the most intriguing parts of the Tigers playing this well early is the fact that they are not even close to fully healthy, especially in the outfield.
Star center fielder Parker Meadows and utility man Matt Vierling haven't played yet, while even fill-in options like Manuel Margot and Wenceel Perez have found themselves shelved as well.
As a result of all of the health concerns, desperate measures have had to be taken.
Perhaps the most surprising of those measures is a temporary move of Javier Baez into center field, a decision which was met with skepticism at best from most of the public.
Though the mammoth contract for Baez has obviously been a massive disappointment to this point and even in a best case scenario will never be seen as a good deal, Baez was already off to an at least decent start to the year, especially on defense.
While the 32-year-old has always flashed the leather even during his rocky stint in the Motor City, he has brought a whole new meaning to the term by showing off versatility that fans did not know he had in his bag.
During the eighth inning of an incredible shutout performance from Reese Olson, a ball was hit so hard to center that Baez had to fully turn to try to run down, an indicator that nine times out of 10 means an extra-base hit is afoot.
Instead of a double or triple for the Padres, however, Baez tracked the ball down while sprinting full speed and saw it into his outstretched glove, looking like a 10-year veteran at the position in the process:
Baez is never going to be the superstar for the Tigers that they hoped they were getting when they signed him.
The attitude and desire to help the team he has maintained throughout his time even during the roughest patches, however, is extremely admirable.
Until Meadows is able to return, the versatility Detroit can add to the lineup by knowing they can throw out Baez to one of the hardest defensive positions and he can hold his own adds serious value to this team.
Nobody saw is coming, but Baez is a critical piece and looks like the unlikely hero this outfield desperately needed for the time being.