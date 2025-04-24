Do Detroit Tigers Have Most Unhittable Pitching Staff in Baseball?

ERA for Tigers starters through 25 games



Tarik Skubal: 2.83

Jack Flaherty: 2.63

Reese Olson: 3.29

Casey Mize: 2.22

Jackson Jobe: 2.70



Team ERA: 2.94, tops in AL.



Reese Olson after Wednesday's gem: "Our staff is probably the nastiest in the league."