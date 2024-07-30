Versatile Detroit Tigers Infielder Could Be a Steal of 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been a team involved in a lot of rumors leading up to the 2024 MLB trade deadline. It is presumed they will be sellers, but how much of a sale they have is up for debate.
With a record of 52-54, they are on the outside looking in on the playoff race. But, they are only 5.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals, who are currently in the final wild card spot in the league.
A lot of the talk surrounding the Tigers has been about starting pitchers Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty. Acquiring Skubal would cost a king’s ransom as he has proven to be a legitimate ace, capable of finding success in any situation.
He is also under team control for years to come. The same cannot be said about Flaherty, who is playing out a one-year, $15 million deal.
It feels like a matter of when, not if, Detroit unloads Flaherty. One of the best pitchers seemingly available on the trade market this summer, the Tigers need to cash in and acquire more long-term assets.
Flaherty is far from the only Detroit player who could be on the move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Other players are on expiring deals garnering interest, such as outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha and reliever Andrew Chafin.
But, there is another position player who is flying under the radar and should be on the move; Gio Urshela. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has named Urshela as a hidden gem of the 2024 deadline that could be a steal for the team that acquires him.
“IF Gio Urshela ($500k prorated salary) also has valuable flexibility, able to be deployed in any of the infield spots. With a .249 batting average and just four home runs for the year, he's not likely to make a major impact. The price is certainly right, though, at around half a mill,” Miller wrote.
Urshela isn’t going to provide much power, but the .249 batting average is well below his career norm. He is a .272 career hitter, recording a batting average of at least .285 in four out of five seasons entering 2024.
His versatility would be ideal as a benchpiece for a contender. This season with the Tigers, Urshela has played first and third base. He has also logged innings at shortstop and second base and could be deployed there in a pinch.
Urshela also has 22 games of postseason experience with 82 plate appearances. His production hasn’t been great, but he brings a lot of positives to the plate for a team looking to upgrade their depth.