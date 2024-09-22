WATCH: Detroit Tigers Outfielder Robs Orioles Home Run to Keep Game Tied
The Young core of the Detroit Tigers continues to impress.
On Sunday, the team battled the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale in what turned into a slugfest at Camden Yards.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers were leading 3-0 until the Orioles tied the game. Baltimore evened the game with a home run from outfielder Cedric Mullins and an RBI-tying double from the returning Jordan Westburg. The damage was almost catastrophic, but the young Tigers' defense took care of business.
With two outs in the inning, Orioles rookie Colton Cowser sent the first pitch of the at bat after Tigers pitcher Sean Guenther left a 90 mph sinker in the middle of the zone deep to what should have given Baltimore a 5-3 lead. However, the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year would have to wait to pick up his 23rd homer of the season.
Tigers centerfielder Parker Meadows robbed Cowser with an outstanding leap over to reach out over the wall to keep the hit inside the ballpark. The game remained tied at three heading into the sixth inning after the catch.
Meadows has been one of the best defenders on the Tigers' roster this season. His 4 Outs Above Average (OAA) only trails Andy Ibáñez (5).
The Tigers are looking for their ninth consecutive series win in Sunday’s rubber match. A victory could slingshot Detroit back into the final spot in the American League Wildcard, as they only trail the Minnesota Twins by 0.5 games heading into the contest.