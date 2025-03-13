Watch: Detroit Tigers Star Gets Hit In Head During Bizarre Double Play Sequence
Javier Baez's famously risky approach on the base paths nearly got the former MVP runner-up in trouble Wednesday afternoon after he took a baseball to the head in the Detroit Tigers' Wednesday afternoon spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
After reaching base on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning, Baez advanced toward second as Riley Greene roped a line drive up the middle. Rays shortstop Carson Williams was shifted behind the bag to make a stellar diving grab. He attempted to double up Baez with a throw back to first, but the veteran baserunner instead tried to position himself between the throw.
Williams' effort ultimately plunked Baez in the head, causing his helmet to fly off before the loose baseball was retrieved to complete a truly bizarre 6-3 double play.
Baez shook off the alarming incident and remained in the game, striking out during his next plate appearance in the third inning.
The veteran infielder's impactful baserunning has long been a significant part of his game, resulting in a fair few highlight plays across his 11-year MLB career.
Most famously, after hitting a two-out grounder with a runner on third in a 2021 matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates while playing for the Chicago Cubs, Baez remarkably managed to get into a rundown between home plate and first, allowing Willson Contreras to score before reaching base safely himself.
However, this aggressive streak has gotten him into trouble in recent years, committing a pair of base-running errors in consecutive at-bats in an April 2023 game against the Toronto Blue Jays where he was ultimately doubled up after forgetting the number of outs the Tigers had.
Manager A.J. Hinch elected to bench Baez for the remainder of the game as punishment for his blunders.
Baez earned his only two All-Star appearances in the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a breakout superstar for the Cubs, combining for 63 home runs and a 13.0 WAR during the aforementioned stretch as he blossomed into one of the best hitting middle infielders in the sport.
The 32-year-old's production has waned since then, suffering a particular decline following a 2022 move to Detroit — Baez managed just a .184/.221/.294 slash line in 2024.