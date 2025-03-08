Watch: Key Detroit Tigers Slugger Mashes Two Home Runs in Spring Game
The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night in a spring training game in the Grapefruit League.
With a fairly strong starting lineup being featured including most of the high profile hitters on the roster, Tigers fans have their eye closely on the matchup. In a massive development, a struggling slugger for Detroit is having an absolutely massive night early.
Former Tigers No. 1 overall selection Spencer Torkelson was effectively replaced in the field and in the lineup this offseason, but he is seemingly not going down without a fight. In the bottom of the second inning, Torkelson impressively launched an opposite field shot which went over the wall for a solo home run to pull Detroit within one run:
Torkelson wouldn't stop there. Two innings later, he mashed one to left field with a 102 mph exit velocity which went nearly 400 feet to tie the game at four:
The two long balls are Torkelson's second and third of the spring. He is putting up some seriously impressive numbers at the plate so far with a .350/.381/.800 for an spectacular OPS of 1.181 and seven hits in 20 at bats.
This is significant after the original plan this offseason following signing Gleyber Torres was to move Colt Keith over to first and Torkelson either to the bench or the trade block.
Having stuck around to this point, Torkelson now finds himself in a dogfight to secure one of the final spots on the Opening Day roster.
If he continues to hit like this over the next couple of weeks, he will have a tremendous chance to do just that.