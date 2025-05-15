Watch: Red Sox Amazing Tip Drill Catch Robs Tigers Star of Home Run
The Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-3, on Wednesday night. But the Red Sox pulled off one of the most unique catches you’ll see.
In the bottom of the seventh inning and the game tied, 5-5, Tigers left-handed slugger Kerry Carpenter was at the plate with no one on base and one out. He thought he had slammed a home run off Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. But Boston’s outfielders had other ideas.
Yes, outfielders.
Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu went up to try and catch the ball but couldn’t quite come up with it. The ball bounced out of Abreu’s glove, but back into the field of play.
Standing there was center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who caught the ball in the air to put Carpenter out.
It’s one of the more unique catches one will see in the Major League game and better resembled a tip drill play that one might see in a basketball game.
But it only built up more drama.
In the ninth inning, the Tigers had the chance to walk off the game and Justyn-Henry Malloy singled on a line drive to score Andy Ibáñez and give the Tigers a 6-5 victory.
Detroit swept Boston and now has a 29-15 record to lead the AL Central Division.
The Tigers are off on Thursday but head to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays that starts on Friday. After that series ends on Sunday, Detroit heads to St. Louis for a three-game interleague series with the Cardinals.
Detroit returns to Comerica Park on May 22 when it hosts the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series.