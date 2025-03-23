Watch: Tigers Outfield Prospects Collide Trying to Make Play in Spring Training
The Detroit Tigers have had quite a few injuries piling up in recent weeks, especially when it comes to their outfield depth.
With Matt Vierling and Parker Meadows likely starting out the year on the injured list, the team brought in Manuel Margot on Sunday to compete for a starting spot, or at least an Opening Day spot.
However, their injury woes at the position have continued, with two of their highly-regarded outfield prospects colliding during the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The collision included Max Clark, the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers' farm system, and Justyn-Henry Malloy, a 2022 trade acquisition who was a potential opening-day roster selection.
The collision would occur on a line drive to left-center field, and it would end up being closer to Malloy, but Clark would call for it early and dive out to try and make a play.
This dive would be unsuccessful, and he would slide into the legs of Malloy, sending him up and over before coming down hard on his back and right shoulder.
Ultimately neither player got to the ball and it would be an inside-the-park home run, with Clark ending up remaining in the game. However, Malloy would be helped off the field while walking under his own power.
This is another tough loss for Detroit as Malloy was likely to start out the year in Triple-A, and given their lack of depth in the outfield currently, they can use all the players they have.
However, there has been no update provided yet regarding his injury, so it is yet to be seen if he will miss time, and if so, how much.