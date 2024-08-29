Watch: Tigers Star Spencer Torkelson Hits Big Home Run to Lead Win Over Angels
The Detroit Tigers were able to continue their winning streak on Wednesday, defeating the Los Angeles Angels by a final score of 3-2.
With the win, the Tigers have now won six straight games.
Spencer Torkelson has been starting to catch fire of late. That continued against the Angels yesterday.
In the bottom of the second inning, Torkelson cranked a massive two-run home run out of the park. He has been starting to showcase some of the bat ability that has made Detroit think he could be a franchise caliber player.
Take a look at Torkelson's latest bomb for yourself:
Throughout the month of August, Torkelson has been playing at an extremely high level. He has played in 11 games, hitting three home runs and chipping in eight RBI.
At just 25 years old, it seems like the young first baseman could be figuring things out. If the franchise is truly going to get back on track, they'll need their first baseman to reach his full potential.
Looking ahead to the future, it certainly seems like the Tigers are putting together a team that could turn the franchise around. It has been a long time since Detroit was viewed as a potential contender.
Kerry Carpenter drove in the only other run for the Tigers on the night. In the bottom of the third inning, he singled to score catcher Jake Rogers.
Mickey Moniak tried to get the Angels back into the game in the top of the sixth inning, but Los Angeles couldn't muster up any more run production.
Up next, Detroit will go for the series sweep against the Angels. The two teams will face off this afternoon at 1:10 p.m. EST.
Make sure to tune in to see if the Tigers can win their seventh game in a row. Perhaps Torkelson will have another home run in store for the fans.