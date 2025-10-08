Lineups and Prediction for Tigers Do-or-Die ALDS Game 4 Against Mariners
The Detroit Tigers are fighting for their playoff lives on Wednesday afternoon, as they trail the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in this best-of-five series ahead of Game 4.
The Tigers were largely dominated in Game 3 after splitting the first two on the road, as the bats simply died and allowed the Mariners to take a commanding 4-0 lead which they maintained until a minor rally in the 9th inning.
If Detroit doesn't find a way to fix their offense, they likely could be playing their last game of the season this afternoon. But with everything on the line, manager A.J. Hinch is keeping things the same in his lineup.
Tigers Lineup for Critical Game 4 Wednesday
1. Kerry Carpenter (RF)
2. Gleyber Torres (2B)
3. Colt Keith (DH)
4. Riley Greene (LF)
5. Spencer Torkelson (1B)
6. Zach McKinstry (3B)
7. Dillon Dingler (C)
8. Parker Meadows (CF)
9. Javier Baez (SS)
SP: Casey Mize (RHP)
Casey Mize gets the start in the biggest moment of what has been a resurgent and career-best season for him. The right-hander has pitched to a 3.87 ERA with a 14-6 record this year, giving up one hit and one run in three innings pitched during his lone appearance in Wild Card round against the Cleveland Guardians.
Mariners Also Roll Out Same Lineup for Game 4
1. Randy Arozarena (LF)
2. Cal Raleigh (C)
3. Julio Rodríguez (CF)
4. Jorge Polanco (2B)
5. Josh Naylor (1B)
6. Eugenio Suárez (3B)
7. Dominic Canzone (DH)
8. Víctor Robles (RF)
9. J. P. Crawford (SS)
SP: Bryce Miller (RHP)
Bryce Miller has struggled to a 5.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 4-6 record over 18 starts this season. This will be the first career playoff appearance for the 27-year-old, but he has excelled against the Tigers. In 18 career innings versus Detroit, he has not given up a run and has struck out 15 over the course of three starts.
Prediction for Game 4 in Detroit
The Tigers have had a knack for surprising fans all season long, even when things have felt the lowest. Being able to knock out their hated rivals on the road last round even after handing them the division in historic fashion was a great moment.
Things won't end just yet, as Mize will do enough on the mound to keep Detroit in this game while the bats wake up enough to get them into the winner's circle to force a decisive Game 5.