Why Signing Carlos Santana Makes Perfect Sense for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have been fairly quiet in the offseason thus far, but this is a team that can still make a couple of moves to help improve their chances to contend next season.
In 2024, the Tigers were able to shock the league with one of the best second halves of a season in recent memory. The strong extended stretch resulted in them snapping a lengthy playoff drought and beating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
While there were a lot of things to like about Detroit last season, there were some areas where they could use some upgrades. Currently, adding a top-end starter, a first baseman, third baseman, and a hitter that could be placed in the middle of the order are the main needs.
First base is certainly a position that they could look to upgrade this offseason with a lot of potential options in free agency. Currently, former first-round pick Spencer Torkelson is projected to be the starting first baseman, but there doesn’t seem to be much confidence in him.
While the 25-year-old has some power, as shown by his 31 home run season in 2023, he had an OPS below .700 last season.
With a few good options in free agency at the position, one player who could make a lot of sense for them is Carlos Santana.
Despite being 38 years old, father time has yet to come calling for Santana, as he had an excellent season in 2024 with the Minnesota Twins. Last year, he totaled a .238 batting average, 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, 26 doubles, and won the gold glove at first base.
There are a lot of things to like about the potential fit for the Tigers and Santana. At this stage in his career, he would likely want to be a team that is going to be a contender. Detroit has certainly emerged as one coming off a great campaign.
When compared to some of the other options, like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, who will both be looking for multi-year deals. If the Tigers aren't quite ready to give up on Torkelson, adding Santana would give them a gold glove first baseman who can be in the middle of the order, and Torkelson could potentially get some at-bats at designated hitter to prove himself.
Even though Santana wouldn’t be a long-term option at the position, it would be the type of win-now signing that Detroit needs to consider. Since he has played for every other team in the American League Central at one point, joining the Tigers only seems right at this point.