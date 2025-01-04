Wild Detroit Tigers Trade Pitch Would Instantly Make Them AL Central Favorites
There's a prevailing feeling the Detroit Tigers could be doing more in free agency.
After the Tigers made the American League Division Series last season, the hope was for them to have a better winter.
Things haven't exactly gone poorly, but for a Detroit team that needs to spend eventually, the front office seemingly hasn't committed to fully going all in.
There are more problems than not with that.
Not only do the Tigers have an opportunity to win a below-average American League Central division, but putting talent around Tarik Skubal before he gets a massive extension should be their goal.
Factor that in with the young guys eventually having to be paid, and Detroit is missing out on a golden opportunity right now.
Ultimately, how the Tigers play moving forward will largely be due to how their young guys perform, so if they continue to play how they have over the past year, they'll be in an ideal position.
However, even at that point, a move or two has to be made to add another big league talent.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, but Christopher Hennessy of ClutchPoints proposed a deal that would do just that.
While his deal is very unlikely, he pitched the idea of trading with the Houston Astros for Jose Altuve.
"If the Astros are not going to spend money to keep Bregman, Tucker, Gerrit Cole, George Springer, or Carlos Correa, it's not out of the question that they would get value back for Altuve. They are coming off a historic run of success but greatness does not last forever. A trade would help them get back to the ALCS quicker than running out this team next year, even after signing Christian Walker."
Altuve is a hitter who could plug in and play in any lineup.
If he managed to join Detroit in what would be one of the most surprising moves in baseball history, the Tigers would instantly be a better team.
Despite being 34 years old and likely in the later stages of his career, he's still one of the better hitters in Major League Baseball. Altuve posted a 126 OPS+ last season, a relatively down year for the former MVP Award winner.
That shows how elite of a pure hitter he is, which Detroit desperately needs. However, the Astros have no reason to move the Venezuelan native.
Even if they did, the Tigers would likely have to send back a prospect package they might not feel comfortable moving. Houston trading him would signal a rebuild, and moving him for average prospects wouldn't help that.