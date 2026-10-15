2 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Detroit Tigers' Biggest Problems

The Detroit Tigers' pitching depth was a significant issue this season. The flaws in roster construction were especially evident when injuries affected the starting rotation, highlighting the weakness of the bullpen.

The Tigers bullpen became known as one of, if not the worst, clutch bullpens in Major League Baseball, blowing several big games past the seventh inning. Injuries plagued the bullpen, but when the players were healthy, they didn't hold down the fort.

At the start of the season, Will Vest, Kyle Finnegan, and Kenley Jansen were expected to be the dominant trio of the Tigers' bullpen. However, in reality, these three pitchers turned out to be some of the most inconsistent members of the unit, with each of them spending time on the injured list in 2026.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris brought in a handful of pitchers in the 2025 offseason, so fans know he's willing to use the open market to boost his bullpen.

In a hypothetical world where Harris and his team don't make significant free-agent acquisitions for the bullpen this offseason, who are two players within the organization that could help?

1. RHP Nick Sandlin

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) pitches. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One right-handed pitcher with MLB experience who could help the Tigers' bullpen either here or there or as a mainstay option is Nick Sandlin. Sandlin made his MLB debut back in 2021 as a member of the Cleveland Guardians, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels.

Sandlin began the 2026 campaign with the Angels, pitching in eight games and posting a 11.42 ERA in 8.2 innings. Sandlin was designated for assignment in May and elected free agency, only to eventually sign with the Tigers on a minor-league deal.

Spending the rest of his season with the Toledo Mud Hens, Sandlin returned to the numbers he posted with the Guardians and Blue Jays, ending 2026 with a 3.00 ERA with Toledo in 30 games, striking out 54 and holding hitters to a .182 batting average.

Harris has gone on record saying he wants to develop players within the organization. While Sandlin is 29, he's still in the organization, developing, making him no different than others trying to get a job in the Detroit bullpen.

Sandlin won't become a free agent until 2028, so the Tigers control him for two more years. With an MLB career ERA of 3.51 in 220 innings and coming off a nice rebound with the Mud Hens, Sandlin might be on the front office's mind as potential help for the bullpen.

2. RHP Tyler Mattison

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Mattison (55) throws a pitch during spring training. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, right-handed pitcher Tyler Mattison fits the mold of a Scott Harris pitcher: internally developed. Mattison has performed well in his minor league career and could be on the doorstep of an MLB opportunity in 2027.

Posting a 3.81 ERA in 45 games spanning 54.1 innings, Mattison struck out 63 and held a 1.49 WHIP in 2026 with the Mud Hens. The WHIP is far too high for a late-inning role, but Mattison could fill in when players go down with injuries if he doesn't start the season on the roster out of spring.

Compared to Sandlin, Mattison would likely be the second option to make the roster if one were needed, but both could be internal options Harris keeps on his radar. Mattison has swing-and-miss stuff, but he needs to fool hitters with more pitches out of the zone if he wants a lengthy stay in the majors.