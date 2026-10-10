Detroit Tigers Veteran Reliever Makes Decision on His MLB Future

The Detroit Tigers bullpen will be remembered as one of the biggest what-ifs in franchise history. Ahead of the 2026 season, Will Vest, Kyle Finnegan, and Kenley Jansen were projected to hold down the fort in the back end of the pen for Detroit, but they struggled mightily.

The Tigers bullpen blew several late-inning leads that played a part in the franchise's 76-86 record for 2026. While Detroit played well at Comerica Park, holding a winning record in 81 games, the road losses were too hard to swallow, forcing the front office to improve the unit for 2027 and beyond.

With Drew Sommers, Ty Madden, and Andrew Sears, all young bucks looking to make a statement for the bullpen moving forward, one veteran reliever doesn't fit the mold for the group anymore. After being designated for assignment at the end of August, Tanner Rainey made his decision about his future with the Tigers.

Tanner Rainey Elects Free Agency

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tanner Rainey (56) on the mound at Kauffman Stadium. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Rainey has elected free agency ahead of the offseason. After joining the franchise in 2025, Rainey appeared in eight games with Detroit, posting a 6.00 ERA, but a 3.86 ERA in eight appearances in 2026.

When Rainey was designated for assignment on the final day of August, he cleared waivers and was optioned to Triple-A Toledo for the remainder of the season. Being a veteran, Rainey retained the right to elect free agency rather than stay with the Tigers in the minor leagues.

The 2019 World Series winner isn't a bad pitcher whatsoever, but he doesn't fit the mold with the Detroit bullpen anymore. His short tenure with the Tigers saw him produce when he was needed, but it's best for both parties to part ways.

With Rainey's departure, this only puts more pressure on Scott Harris and company to use free agency to complement the bullpen they already have under contract for next season. There are a slew of impressive relievers hitting the free-agent market once the postseason ends; the Tigers will need to be aggressive.

In the minors in 2026, Rainey held a 3.40 ERA in 45 appearances, striking out 67 and walking 29 with the Mud Hens. Rainey will likely be picked up by another franchise this offseason, potentially reuniting with the Washington Nationals, who need some help in the back end of the bullpen themselves.

Also, with Rainey electing free agency, Detroit will have some extra wiggle room in their pocketbooks to use this offseason.