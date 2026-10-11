3 Detroit Tigers Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The Detroit Tigers have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball, keeping pace with several League franchises. What was once a franchise that banked on big free-agent additions, the current regime has built a farm system to be proud of and one that can pave the way into the future.

Several prospects have already made their presence known on the Major League roster, with Kevin McGonigle a favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Max Clark blossoming in the late season, and Hao-Yu Lee proving to be a bigger asset than originally thought.

Ahead of 2027, Harris revealed Detroit will participate in free agency but will continue to believe in their guys within the system. The President of Baseball Operations has a slew of encouraging prospects he expects to see debut sooner rather than later.

Here are three of the Tigers' top prospects with the best chances to carve out a major role in the offense in 2027.

1. INF Max Anderson

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson practices during spring training. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One prospect many expected to get a call-up in 2026, who takes the cake as one player who could make an impact for the franchise in 2027, is infielder Max Anderson. The former second-round draft pick from 2023 has a breakout season with the Toledo Mud Hens, forcing Harris's hand next season.

Anderson ended 2026 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .302 batting average in 430 at-bats in Triple-A, setting a new professional high in OPS with .863. With the ability to play third and second base, Anderson fits the need for more infield depth, especially up the middle, given he played a majority of the season at second base.

The Tigers' No. 10 organizational prospect has done all he can at the minor league level, so fans shouldn't be shocked if Anderson is announced as making the opening day roster. If not, he should definitely be the first call-up the franchise makes when needed.

MLB ETA Prediction: Opening Day

2. C/1B Josue Briceño

Detroit Tigers first baseman Josue Briceño practices during spring training. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Easily knocking on the door for his major league debut, Josue Briceño (No. 4 organizational prospect) could be donning a Tigers uniform as early as early summer. His ability to play catcher and first base allows manager A.J. Hinch to find Briceño opportunities to be in the starting lineup, so long as he earns it.

With Dillon Dingler and Eduardo Valencia likely the catching duo in 2027, Briceño could spend time at first base, competing with Spencer Torkelson or Colt Keith. Briceño's power, having hit 20 home runs in 2025, is needed in the Detroit lineup, and it's one the front office can't put off any longer.

Briceño reached the Triple-A level at the end of 2026 but struggled, hitting .197 at the plate with 10 hits to 19 strikeouts. If Briceño starts the season in the minors, it wouldn't be surprising, but once he proves he's reached his minor league ceiling, the Tigers better be ready for him on the MLB roster.

MLB ETA Prediction: Late May, Early June

3. OF Zyhir Hope

Erie SeaWolves outfielder Zyhir Hope competes during an Eastern League baseball game. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The prize piece in the trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for back-to-back Cy Young Tarik Skubal and the Tigers' No. 1 organizational prospect, Zyhir Hope, could be making his way to the majors sooner than anyone may have thought.

Hope has a smooth swing, hits for power, and continues to develop in the minors, so Detroit may not be able to keep him in the minors much longer. Participating in the Arizona Fall League, Hope holds a .294 batting average with three RBIs, five walks, and six strikeouts.

Hope might follow in the footsteps of Max Clark this past season, getting a call-up later in the summer months. That way, it allows him to develop without pressure in the minors and allows current outfielders the chance to earn their roles on the roster, with prospects like Hope aiming to take their spots.

MLB ETA Prediction - Late June, Early July