3 Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers can learn a thing or two from the remaining franchises competing for the 2026 World Series title: the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. While both franchises are chasing their first title, the Tigers are looking to get back to the dance for the first time since 2012.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is committed to his internal players leading the franchise into the future, but he has proven he can also be active in free agency. Making a large splash with Framber Valdez, signing him for three years, $115 million, Detroit proved it can compete with the best.

With free agency getting closer by the day, the front office in Detroit has to be prepared to pounce as quickly as they can on players they want, especially with a potential lockout coming in December.

Here are three current World Series players, two from the Brewers and one from the Rays, who could realistically be targets for the Detroit Tigers (1 reach, 2 within reach).

1. 1B Jake Bauers (Reach)

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the biggest improbable: Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers. Given what Bauers has done in Milwaukee, their front office might not let Bauers reach free agency, but assuming he does, the Tigers could be the perfect fit.

Former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson's future is in the air with the Tigers. Yes, he's under contract, but he hasn't been the first overall pick the franchise would have hoped for. He can hit for power and plays nearly every day, but has obvious flaws, such as a lack of clutch hits in certain situations and strikeouts.

If the Tigers wanted to improve the position through free agency, Bauers would be the ideal target. He hit the same number of home runs as Torkelson (26), had a better batting average (.266), and played in fewer games (144).

Harris believes that Torkelson will help lead the Tigers back to the playoffs in 2027, as said in his end-of-season press conference, which lessens the chances of Detroit going after Bauers, but in a perfect world, he would be the best option for improvement at first base.

2. LHP JoJo Romero (Within Reach)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen is the biggest area the Tigers need to improve this offseason. After countless walk-offs and late-inning blown leads, Detroit can't handle an unstable bullpen going into 2027. There were a few pieces who stood out as reliable, but the Tigers should easily find interest in veteran reliever JoJo Romero.

Romero has a 3.51 ERA since debuting in 2020 and would be a player the Tigers could add to the back end of the bullpen. With Kenley Jansen's club option likely to be declined, Detroit should have money to improve the bullpen. Since Harris has taken the helm, the Tigers have had no issues signing pitching in free agency.

According to Spotrac.com, Romero has a four-year, $26.7 million market value this offseason, averaging $6.7 million per season. That's very affordable for the Tigers, who are looking to build around their developed players. If a player like Romero is available, Detroit would be foolish not to incline.

3. SS Taylor Walls (Within Reach)

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) reacts after a double play. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are always in need of middle-infield depth. In fact, Harris addressed that this offseason, Detroit didn't have enough middle-infield depth. Shortstop Taylor Walls, who has a $3.1 million club option with Tampa Bay for 2027, should be on the Tigers' radar if he hits free agency.

Walls won't blow your socks off at the plate, holding a career .200 batting average and .589 OPS, but his defense and speed are what make him extremely valuable. The Tigers need more speed, and Walls stole 21 bases in 2026, while holding a 3.0 WAR defensively at shortstop (0.5 WAR at the plate).

In a perfect world where the Rays decline Walls' club option, the Tigers could easily sign him for infield depth. If that happens, Walls could fill in at shortstop, Kevin McGonigle could play third and Hao-Yu Lee could play second. Walls can also play third and second should A.J. Hinch move players around.

Club options must be decided within five days after the World Series, so the Tigers will know whether Walls is available sooner rather than later, which only benefits them and their offseason approach.