Scott Harris Sets a High Standard for Spencer Torkelson in 2027

The Detroit Tigers missed the postseason in 2026 after having high expectations ahead of the regular season, especially after back-to-back trips to the American League Division Series. However, the Tigers need to wipe the slate clean when setting the roster for 2027.

One of the more important players in the Detroit starting lineup over the last few seasons has been former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson capped off his 2026 season with his third consecutive campaign hitting 25 or more home runs, proving himself as one of the Tigers' biggest power threats.

However, in the mix of the home runs come not-so-pleasant numbers, such as striking out almost 200 times in 526 at-bats or posting -6 defensive runs saved above-average mark at first base. The negatives sometimes speak louder than positives, but Scott Harris had a message for Tigers fans questioning what Torkelson's 2027 role would be with Detroit.

Scott Harris on Spencer Torkelson's 2027 Role

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris watches practice during spring training. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's a very popular figure in our clubhouse. We really value him and all the contributions he makes on and off the field," Harris said in his end-of-season assessment press conference alongside manager A.J. Hinch. "We think he's going to help us get back to the playoffs."

The organization still believes in Torkelson, and a big reason is how he performed with runners in scoring position this season.

122 At-Bats

.303/.418/.607/1.025

9 Home Runs

53 RBIs

181 wRC+ (4th in Major League Baseball)

In the American League, Torkelson's nine home runs with runners in scoring position ranked in a third-place tie and his 53 RBIs ranked in a tie for 24th. His 1.025 OPS in those situations ranked third in the AL and fifth across the MLB.

Among those statistics is a player who hit five home runs in five consecutive games in late April, as well as a player who went homerless in 84 at-bats during August.

Sure, Torkelson might never hit for a high batting average, but he has value to this Tigers lineup, given he's averaged 135 games a season since debuting and 157 games over the last two seasons.

Defensively, Harris knows there are things that the former first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft needs to improve, but that only comes with more reps at the position.

Colt Keith can play first base for the Tigers, but when looking at his overall production as a first baseman, Torkelson's numbers reflect the status quo across the league compared to Keith's. At least before the beginning of the offseason, it looks like Detroit will be sticking with Torkelson at first base unless something changes their mind.