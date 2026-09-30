3 Tigers Named Finalists for 2026 All-MLB Team

Now that the regular season has come to an end it is time to start taking into consideration the individual accolades that will be announced when November comes around, and that process starts much sooner than later.

It starts with the All-MLB Team nominations as each organization will put up one, two, or ten names if they feel are deserving of a selection, and this year the Detroit Tigers have named three who have all been continuous highlight reels this season: outfielder Riley Greene, shortstop Kevin McGonigle, and catcher Dillon Dingler.

From now until October 9, fans will have the chance to cast their votes as to who they feel should be selected, as 50% of the decision weighs on their picks, while a group of panelists composed of different media types, former players, and baseball officials will cast their own votes.

Riley Greene CLOBBERS this ball 😳



The @Tigers hit double digits! pic.twitter.com/8ZTA3HvIOo — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

That said, three outfielders, one position player, five starting pitchers, and two relievers will be named to both the first and second teams. Well, the Tigers have a good chance of having at least one of their own to hear their name called when it is all.

However, it seems that it will likely come down to either McGonigle or Dingler, as injury forced Greene out of the game for too long. He played 15- 20 fewer games than the top of the outfield leaderboard, and that production is too hard to make up in that time.

Real Reasons That Either Dingler or McGonigle Could Be Voted In

Detroit Tigers Kevin McGonigle (7) bats against the Pirates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both the man behind the dish and the rookie were selected as All-Stars this season for a reason which is highlighted by Dingler finishing second amongst catchers in both RBI and home runs, even though he had a rough go of things late in the summer.

Meanwhile, McGonigle didn't have quite the pop in his bat that Dingler did this year, but was an all-around performer at the plate, finishing fourth in batting average (.278), first in on-base percentage (.376), and third in OPS (.806).

There was no point in the year that McGonigle ever shied away from the big league pitching, which is why he has turned into the frontrunner for AL Rookie of the Year, and what a way it would be to cap off an incredible 2026 with an All-MLB selection.

The season was far from what the Tigers' organization was expecting, so it makes it easy to look past the positives, but the years that these three put together shouldn't be discredited.