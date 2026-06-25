A.J. Hinch Shares Key Takeaways From Tarik Skubal's Latest Tigers Start

Well, things haven't gone the Detroit Tigers' way regarding the return of ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal being back in action for the Tigers provided some optimism that the club could make a run into the playoffs, but with recent starts, it might officially be too late for Detroit, regardless.

Skubal, making his third start since returning from the injured list, allowed four runs to the New York Yankees on the way to a Tigers 4-2 loss on Wednesday. The back-to-back AL Cy Young allowed three home runs, two to Paul Goldschmidt and a two-run home run to Jasson Dominguez.

That's very unlike Skubal, but at the end of the day, he still pitched terrifically for a player who just came off the injured list, striking out nine batters and allowing just four hits. It was just those four hits that dealt damage the Tigers couldn't come back from.

A.J. Hinch Reflections From Skubal’s Start

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks to the mound for a pitching change. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke with the media, revealing his thoughts on the third start back on the mound for his ace.

"I thought he looked great, he was aggressive," Hinch said via 97.1 The Ticket on Instagram. "I thought early he sprayed just a little bit, but then he locked in and started punching guys out. His pitch count was low, he was starting to get that swagger in the game that we know and love and then they just burned him with the ball out of the ballpark."

Despite a quick injury scare, Skubal is healthy overall. It's just taking the Tigers ace to get back into the swing of things to perform at the level everyone expects him to. In three starts, Skubal holds a 4.96 ERA and has allowed six home runs.

"I know how much burden he carries on himself. He's emotional, I didn't want him to lose focus and spray the ball against Bellinger and create more of an inning. We knew we would have a conservative pitch count for him. I just wanted him to collect himself and get that last out for us," Hinch said of Skubal following the two-run home run mound visit.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before throwing against the New York Yankees. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Tigers continue to spiral downward, despite currently holding a winning record on the homestand with the Houston Astros set to take on Detroit for the next four games, Skubal is likely to be traded. However, if Skubal performs like this, the trade package for the Tigers could greatly decrease.

At the end of the day, any franchise that wants Skubal will have to give up a meaningful prospect or MLB-ready player, despite his struggles in June. After all, when the lights are the brightest, Skubal is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball today.