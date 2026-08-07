Detroit Tigers Star Framber Valdez Starting to Find Consistency

The Detroit Tigers just won another road series as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 11-0 on Thursday behind a superb start from veteran Framber Valdez. Valdez completed seven shutout innings only conceding five hits while walking two batters and striking out five.

The Tigers needed that kind of performance after they dropped Wednesday's matchup with the Mariners after the bullpen lost them the game, 4-2. The Tigers outscored the Mariners in the series, 21-4, after shutting the Mariners out twice in three games.

Valdez is slowly starting to put together better pitching performances as the season progresses into August. Valdez's start before the Mariners was at the Athletics where he completed seven innings giving up two runs on nine hits and earning the win.

After the Tigers ended up dealing Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize in the middle of the week during the MLB trade deadline, they desperately needed Valdez to show them something. The fact that he has put up back-to-back quality starts while the Tigers stay in the thick of the playoff race has been badly needed.

Valdez had struggled for the majority of the year, but he is figuring things out and putting together quality starts when they are desparately needed. It has to be making manager AJ Hinch happy to see his veteran finally show his value and why the Tigers signed him to a big deal over the offseason.

If the Tigers are to somehow someway get back into the playoffs this season after dealing their two top starters, Valdez is going to have to be a reason. He is going to have to continue to show Tigers brass why he is deserving of the contract he was given last offseason.

Valdez Can Stabilize Rotation

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the Tigers' starting rotation was weakened when they dealt Skubal and Mize. But not all hope is lost as they have Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Valdez, and others to fill slots for the rest of the year.

Melton is a borderline ace, Montero has had an excellent season showing the Tigers what he can do, and as of late, Valdez has been shining when it really matters. The Tigers have badly needed that and their rotation for the rest of the season could seriously stabliize soon.

Valdez needs to keep up the good work as he is a veteran and knows what it takes. He has not pitched great all year, but figuring it out now is way better late than never.