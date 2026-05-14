AJ Hinch's Ejection is the Latest Act of Frustration From Tigers

Not many things are going right for the Detroit Tigers in May. They find themselves in last place in the American League Central with a 19-24 record heading into Wednesday's action. Three straight series losses to the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, and New York Mets are not exactly what Tigers fans had in mind.

Wednesday's game may have been the culmination of all the frustrations surrounding this ball club. In the top of the fourth inning with Detroit leading 3-1, second baseman Gage Workman hit a double. On the next pitch, Zach McKinstry hit a ball to left field, and it dropped in front of MJ Melendez's glove.

Workman didn't have to go to third but ran anyway despite a late jump. He was tagged and ruled out by the third base umpire. Upon review, it appeared Workman got under the tag, but, surprisingly, the call was upheld, leading to a furious rant from Hinch and an eventual ejection.

Hinch May Have Had a Right to Be Frustrated

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch looking on. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From multiple angles, Workman definitely appeared to get under the tag. Once the play goes to review, it's out of the hands of the umpires on the field. Hinch had a right to be upset. Given the results of the last week or so, it felt like Hinch was letting out all his frustrations.

However, the potential missed call doesn't excuse how poorly the Tigers have played as of late. The ejection comes just nine days after Framber Valdez and Hinch were both ejected from a game against the Red Sox. While injuries have been stacking up, Detroit has to play better.

Heading into Wednesday, the offense had scored three or fewer runs in six of the last eight games. The high strikeout numbers have been a concern, as three players have posted 40 or more strikeouts this season. They've also struggled mightily on the road with a league-worst 7-18 record away from Comerica Park.

After Tuesday's 3-2 walk-off loss, Hinch spoke to the offensive struggles. Per Bill Ladson of MLB.com, he said, "We are having a hard time getting to the finish line feeling good. There have been a couple of tough losses like this. You have to fight through it. We need some resolve to get to the finish line."

It's still very early in the season, but it's clear some issues have to be resolved soon. This team is way too talented, despite the injuries, to be in last place in the division.