Tigers Running Out of Time to Fix Crippling Issues as They Fall in Standings

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2026 season with legitimate World Series aspirations, and it did not seem crazy to think a team coming off the last two years of success could take that next step.

If there ever was a year for Detroit to go all in and show some urgency to win now, this was it, with the final year of team control on Tarik Skubal's contract and the American League still looking wide open. So far, that last hurrah has started with the team falling multiple games below .500 and losing Skubal for an extended period with elbow surgery.

Most concerning is the fact that entering Wednesday, the Tigers have fallen into last place in the weakest division in baseball, and while the gap is small, it does feel like Detroit is running out of time to get things right.

Tigers Need to Find Something Very Soon

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As of Wednesday following the series opening loss to the lowly New York Mets, Detroit sits four games below .500 at 19-23 and tied for dead last in the American League Central with the Kansas City Royals.

Now, it should be noted this is far from an ocean-sized gap due to how much the division as a whole is struggling. The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first, but only hold a three-game gap over last place at the moment, meaning things can turn around over the course of one weekend.

Still, after losing seven of their last 10, it's getting into concerning territory in the Motor City as the team tries to avoid falling too far back by the time Skubal returns.

Tigers Must At Least Tread Water for Next Month

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Thankfully, most of the reporting surrounding Skubal and his return timeline have been positive since the surgery was completed, but that does not mean Detroit is going to be on easy street anytime soon.

Without Skubal, this is not a contending team, but if they can play .500 baseball for the next month as he works his way back to the mound, it would keep them within striking distance to be a major factor in the American League once he does return.

It's not an ideal first month of the season and pretty much the opposite of how the season started last year, but the Tigers have proven to have the capability to get hot. They just need to tap into it soon, otherwise it could be too late sooner rather than later.