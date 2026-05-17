Tigers Relievers Swapping Places as Will Vest Re-Joins Active Roster

It is quite easy for a Detroit Tigers fan to be discouraged at this point in the season, as the team is a handful of games under .500, putting it right at the bottom of the worst division in baseball. However, the record doesn't paint the full picture as injuries have plagued this roster.

Lately, it has only been negative headlines regarding the dreaded injured list and the Tigers, but Saturday that tide changed as Casey Mize finally returned to the mound, and the merriment has continued, well, sort of.

The bullpen is welcoming back Will Vest, who was put on IL back on May 2 after he was dealing with more than usual soreness and swelling in his throwing arm. Luckily, tests confirmed that nothing structural was going on, so he only had to stay off the roster for the minimum 15 days.

The Tigers today activated RHP Will Vest off the 15-day injured list. RHP Ty Madden has been placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 16) with a right forearm contusion. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 17, 2026

However, the Tigers' IL isn't shrinking, as Ty Madden, who has been excellent in his short time on the mound, is trading spots with Vest. Madden took a line drive to the forearm on Saturday, which didn't cause a fracture, but will require him to take some time away.

So far, Madden has made appearances in three games, but pitched 11.1 innings, posting a 2.38 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while holding batters to a .179 average. This is a big hit to a bullpen that needs more arms.

Vest hasn't looked like his usual self this season with a 6.00+ ERA, but the 30-year-old veteran has been a go-to for the Tigers in his last few seasons, as he has always been consistent. He is going to strike guys out; the team just needs his command back

A Beaten Down Pitching Staff

Tigers relief pitcher Will Vest (19) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Obviously, the first names that come to mind regarding IL and the pitchers are both Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander, but the relievers have not been in excess by any means, which has killed this team with plenty of walk-off losses that are piling up quickly.

Drew Anderson has one of the better ERA's amongst relievers, 4.67 (yikes), but has racked up walks. Tyler Holton, on the other hand, is right there with him for a different reason. Holton has a 4.50 ERA but is allowing a .300+ batting average and a 1.65 WHIP.

With that in mind, baseball is the longest season in professional sports, and there is a long way to go before the season is lost. So, as players continue to get healthy, momentum can start shifting in favor of Detroit, which the ballclub desperately needs.