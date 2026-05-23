Kevin McGonigle Shares Optimistic Outlook Amid Tigers’ Struggles

Every kid dreaming of becoming a Major League Baseball player knows that baseball is one of the most humbling games in the world. With high expectations coming into 2026, the Detroit Tigers have massively underwhelmed them, holding a 20-32 record ahead of Memorial Day.

One of the brightest spots on the team is someone just getting to live out his dream of becoming a big leaguer for the first time, Kevin McGonigle. April's American League Rookie of the Month has seen the highs and lows already in a 162-game season, but it is becoming very familiar with the negative, more so the positive outcomes at the moment.

McGonigle Remaining Optimistic

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) jokes around in the dugout with teammate Wenceel Pérez (46). | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Hitting a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, McGonigle and the Tigers were out of the gates running. After his home run, McGonigle wouldn't get another hit in the game, as Detroit would fail to hold onto the lead, losing 7-4.

Via Detroit News' Chris McCosky, McGonigle expressed optimism that the Tigers are doing all they can to end this losing streak and hopefully get their groove back.

"We know what we've done the last two years. It's tough right now but it's a long season. I think everybody's head's on the right way and ready to go out each day and fight for each other. It's a little tough right now, but I know we will come out of it."

While some might think it's just a media response and that his frustration actually lies deeper within him, McGonigle is carrying himself with the utmost confidence that Detroit will break this skid, which has now reached seven straight losses.

Other than McGonigle, some of the best hitters in the Tigers lineup have been Riley Greene, chasing another All-Star appearance, Dillon Dingler, and occasionally Matt Vierling. Other key contributors who helped Detroit reach the playoffs two consecutive years haven't shown up as Scott Harris expected.

Having a rookie that's ready out of the gates like how McGonigle has been for the Tigers doesn't come around as often as some may think. But Detroit isn't taking advantage of what they're getting from McGonigle.

His being one of the best hitters on the team is a sign for things to come in the future, but for the current state of this Tigers team, they need other hitters to step up to the plate, literally.